China-ASEAN foreign ministers mark 30 years of dialogue relations

June 08, 2021

The Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Dialogue Relations is held in Chongqing, southwest China, June 7, 2021. The foreign ministers of China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered on Monday for the meeting, which was co-chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Teodoro Locsin, foreign secretary of the Philippines that serves as the current country coordinator for ASEAN-China relations. Also in attendance was the ASEAN Secretary-General. (Xinhua/Wang Quanchao)

CHONGQING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- The foreign ministers of China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) gathered on Monday for a Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Dialogue Relations.

The meeting in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality was co-chaired by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Teodoro Locsin, Foreign Secretary of the Philippines that serves as the current country coordinator for ASEAN-China relations. Also in attendance was the ASEAN Secretary-General.

Wang said that over the past 30 years, China-ASEAN relations have developed by leaps and bounds, releasing vigorous vitality and covering a broad area.

The two sides have pursued harmony and win-win cooperation and have built an important pillar for regional peace and stability, forged a powerful engine for development and prosperity, and established the most successful example of Asia-Pacific regional cooperation, Wang said.

