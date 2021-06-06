Chinese FM to attend Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting, 6th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting

Xinhua) 15:16, June 06, 2021

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Dialogue Relations and the sixth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Chongqing, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Sunday.

The meetings will be co-chaired by Wang and diplomats from relevant ASEAN countries from June 7 to 8, according to spokesperson Wang Wenbin.

