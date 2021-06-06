Home>>
Chinese FM to attend Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting, 6th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting
(Xinhua) 15:16, June 06, 2021
BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will attend the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Dialogue Relations and the sixth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Chongqing, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Sunday.
The meetings will be co-chaired by Wang and diplomats from relevant ASEAN countries from June 7 to 8, according to spokesperson Wang Wenbin.
(Web editor: Zhang Wenjie, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Malaysian foreign minister unable to join ASEAN-China foreign ministers' meeting due to COVID-19 quarantine
- FMs reaffirm role of China-Russia treaty in stronger ties
- ASEAN, China to enhance public health cooperation, promote building of a community of health for all
- Moroccan, Saudi FMs discuss ties, regional issues
- China never uses assistance as leverage to interfere with others: FM
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.