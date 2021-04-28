Moroccan, Saudi FMs discuss ties, regional issues

Xinhua) 09:03, April 28, 2021

RABAT, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita held video talks on Tuesday with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on bolstering bilateral ties, the Moroccan news agency reported.

The two ministers welcomed "the strong relations of partnership and cooperation" in political, economic and cultural aspects between the two countries, the report said.

Bourita said that Morocco supports Saudi Arabia's initiative to resolve the crisis in Yemen.

Morocco will stand by Saudi Arabia to defend its stability, territorial integrity and the security of its citizens and residents, Bourita was quoted as saying by the report.

On the Palestinian cause, the two officials called for overcoming the stagnation in the peace process, and the resumption of negotiations between the Palestinians and the Israelis on the basis of the two-state solution, it said.

The agency added that the talks also focused on other regional issues, including the situation in Yemen and Libya.

