Surveys show young Chinese inspired by late scientists

Xinhua) 11:20, June 06, 2021

BEIJING, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China bid farewell to two remarkable scientists -- Yuan Longping, known as "the father of hybrid rice," and the country's top hepatobiliary surgeon Wu Mengchao, in May. Hundreds of millions paid respects to the deceased scientists on-site and on social networks, of whom many were young people.

According to a survey by China Youth Daily on young people aged between 14 and 35, over 95 percent of the respondents say they will take Yuan and Wu as their lifetime icons after learning about their stories and contributions.

More than 81 percent of those surveyed say they are so inspired that they have determined to grow up to be scientists.

In a parallel survey, 95.6 percent of the young people surveyed say they admire scientists who devote themselves to fundamental scientific research and endure long periods of hard work with patience and persistence.

Nearly 68 percent of the interviewees proposed increased compensation and benefits for scientific researchers, and 57.4 percent believe the scientific community deserves more respect from society.

