British Queen to meet Biden at Windsor Castle: Buckingham Palace

Xinhua) 14:52, June 04, 2021

A screen shows British Queen Elizabeth II and a quote from her speech on the fight against COVID-19 at Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain, April 13, 2020. (Photo by Tim Ireland/Xinhua)

The visit will take place during Biden's trip to Britain for the Group of Seven (G7) summit.

It will be Biden's first overseas trip since his election victory last year.

LONDON, June 3 (Xinhua) -- British Queen Elizabeth II will meet U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden next week, Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

Buckingham Palace said in a short statement: "The Queen will meet the President of the United States of America and First Lady Jill Biden at Windsor Castle on Sunday, 13 June 2021."

U.S. President Joe Biden's wife Jill Biden (C) places her hands on him after he was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States in Washington, D.C., the United States, on Jan. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

BBC reported that Biden will be the 12th serving U.S. president the 95-year-old Queen has met as monarch.

The G7 summit will be held at Britain's southwest seaside resort of Carbis Bay from June 11 to 13.

