China Democratic League celebrates 80th founding anniversary

Xinhua) 08:50, June 03, 2021

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- A conference was held Wednesday in Beijing to mark the 80th founding anniversary of the China Democratic League (CDL), one of the eight non-communist political parties in China that participate in state affairs under the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Vice Premier Sun Chunlan attended the gathering and read out a congratulatory message on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Over the past 80 years, the CDL has made important contributions to the great cause of China's revolution, development and reform, as well as the development of the united front work and the cause of multiparty cooperation, said Sun, who is also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

In the message, the CPC Central Committee expressed appreciation of the CDL's work in providing suggestions for political affairs, and its contributions to the development of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The CDL is expected to deepen political consensus, conscientiously perform its duty and strengthen self-construction, according to the message.

Ding Zhongli, vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and chairman of the CDL Central Committee, reviewed the history of the CDL, and urged all CDL members to devote themselves to the building of a modern socialist country in an all-round way, and make new and greater contributions in realizing the Chinese Dream of national rejuvenation.

