Over 681 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China
(Xinhua) 16:56, June 02, 2021
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Over 681.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.
