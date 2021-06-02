Languages

Over 681 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

(Xinhua) 16:56, June 02, 2021

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Over 681.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Tuesday, the National Health Commission said Wednesday.

