China allows foreign investors to open entertainment venues

Xinhua) 09:51, June 02, 2021

BEIJING, June 1 (Xinhua) -- China has permitted foreign investors to open entertainment venues on the Chinese mainland, removing restrictions on the proportion of foreign investment, said a recent circular released by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

To set up an entertainment venue, foreign investors shall submit an application to provincial-level administrative departments of culture and tourism, said the circular.

Application documents and conditions for establishment and procedure are consistent with those for domestic investors, it added.

