German Environment Agency calls for national cap on nitrogen emissions

Xinhua) 08:47, June 01, 2021

BERLIN, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The German Environment Agency (UBA) on Monday called for a national cap on nitrogen emissions in order to meet the protection targets for water bodies, terrestrial ecosystems and human health.

From 2030 onwards, Germany should not emit more than one million tonnes of nitrogen per year into the environment, according to the UBA. Currently, annual nitrogen emissions in the country were 1.5 million tonnes per year.

"It can be done -- if we start finally complying in practice with the regulations already in force on air pollution control, climate protection and fertilizer law," said UBA President Dirk Messner in a statement.

The new national cap would cover almost all sources and include sectors such as transport or industry in addition to agriculture, according to the UBA.

For years, Germany had been failing to meet its environmental quality targets for forests, surface and coastal waters, groundwater and air due to "excessive nitrogen pollution," the UBA said. This could also lead to impacts on human health.

The majority of nitrogen emissions in Germany were caused by animal husbandry, fertilizer application and combustion processes in transport, according to UBA. Energy use, households and the production of consumer goods also contributed to the emissions.

