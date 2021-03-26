German wine chateau sees great potential in Chinese market

FRANKFURT, March 26 (Xinhua) -- For Schloss Reinhartshausen, a centuries-old wine chateau situated in the Rheingau wine-growing region in Germany, China will be a key market for white wine in the future as its consumers become more sophisticated in wine consumption.

Considering the huge market potential, it is very relevant to have an agreement on geographical indications in place between the European Union and China, the chateau's export manager Alexander Lorch told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Founded in 1337, Schloss Reinhartshausen is one of the oldest wineries in the world. About 90 percent of its vineyards around the chateau are planted with Riesling grapes, to be made into Germany's renowned Riesling wine.

"The origin of Riesling is the most important to the wine itself and to the style, to the character," Lorch explained. "It is important that the consumer is aware of what he is purchasing."

For Lorch, Chinese consumers are becoming increasingly sophisticated, and the country is shifting from heavy red wine consumption towards a more diversified demand. "We see that there is improvement, that there is interest, that there is experiment," Lorch said.

Lorch said he believes there exists a large market for white wine in China. "When you have a very strong red wine consumption by history, and then you start to find there is more than red wine, there is white, there is Riesling, there are other varietals," he said.

Riesling would be a good choice for those who prefer less acidity and more fruitiness, Lorch said, adding that the wine accompanies an assortment of dishes without overwhelming the food.

"The white wines will have a great future, at least in the younger population of China," he said.

Although the German domestic market takes up 60 percent to 70 percent of the chateau's sales, China is becoming its most important export market, according to Lorch.

"It's the most important spirit for all of us at Reinhartshausen to really take the chance and develop step by step the Chinese market," Lorch said.

The chateau has already set foot on China's metropolitan areas including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, and is expanding. It has also been a frequenter to wine expos in Chengdu and Shanghai before the pandemic.

Lorch said China reopened earlier than other markets in the world after the pandemic lockdowns, another positive factor in its market potential.

He hopes the chateau could welcome Chinese visitors again, possibly from 2022 on, to experience the chateau and the estate.

