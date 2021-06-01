EU Green Week kicks off focusing on citizen science

Xinhua) 08:40, June 01, 2021

HELSINKI, May 31 (Xinhua) -- The importance of citizen-driven science and research was highlighted on Monday at the opening event of the European Union (EU) Green Week organized by the Finnish city of Lahti, the EU's Green Capital of 2021.

Participants in the opening event discussed how information provided by residents, communities, associations and companies could benefit environmental science research.

Citizen science (active public involvement in scientific research) creates "a sense of ownership " that holds communities together, said Virginijus Sinkevicius, EU commissioner for environment, oceans and fisheries, addressing the event via video.

The EU supports and funds citizen science in its research agenda and relies on it to support its environmental policies and to monitor the environment, he said.

Last year, the EU published a best practice guide on citizen science and environmental monitoring and on ways to harness the data provided by citizens.

Susanne Hecker, executive chair of the Berlin-based European Citizen Science Association (ECSA), told the event that citizen science projects have shown that the data they provide are robust and reliable when combined with official datasets.

By way of example, Hecker said that a COVID-19 symptom study app launched in March 2020 is already used by 4.6 million people in the United Kingdom, Sweden and the United States. The app also helps officials assess health risks.

Rather than "feeling hopeless, people can do something," Hecker said.

The EU Green Week is a major annual event of the European Commission's Directorate-General for Environment, bringing together environmental experts, decision makers and students from all over Europe. The conference is traditionally organized in Brussels but was held virtually this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The opening event hosted by Lahti kicked off the week, which will last until Friday and is dedicated to the EU's zero emissions target this year. Other important initiatives of the European Green Deal, including those on climate, chemicals, energy, industry, mobility, agriculture, fisheries, health and biodiversity will also be addressed during the week.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)