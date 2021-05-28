EU moves forward stronger united, leaders say at Athens event

Xinhua) 10:04, May 28, 2021

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addresses a celebratory event to mark the 40th anniversary of Greece's accession to the European Economic Community (EEC), the predecessor of the EU, in Athens, Greece, on May 27, 2021. The European Union (EU) is strengthened through crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and today moves forward stronger united, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and EU leaders said on Thursday. (Xinhua/Marios Lolos)

ATHENS, May 27 (Xinhua) -- The European Union (EU) is strengthened through crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, and today moves forward stronger united, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and EU leaders said on Thursday.

The leaders made the remarks here at a celebratory event to mark the 40th anniversary of Greece's accession to the European Economic Community (EEC), the predecessor of the EU.

Mitsotakis commended Europe's response to the pandemic, citing the joint purchase of vaccines, the establishment of the EU's Recovery Fund and the agreement on a European digital passport -- a certificate of vaccination to facilitate travel -- as major achievements in overcoming the crisis.

"It is in our hands to make the next years the era of recovery, with more geopolitical influence for our union, more cohesion in our societies and by highlighting our common identity," Mitsotakis said, expressing confidence that the EU can address any challenges through cooperation.

"In difficulties (Greece) always turned her gaze to Europe. And Europe has always been there for Greece, just as Greece was and is here for Europe," he said at the event which was broadcast on Greek national broadcaster ERT.

Thursday's event also marked in Greece the official launch of the EU's "Conference on the Future of Europe" -- a series of debates and discussions across the continent about the bloc's future.

The conference is an opportunity for citizens' voices to be heard so that the EU, which needs to be modernized to cope with new challenges, will draft its future policies based on their concerns and visions, said European Parliament President David Sassoli in his speech.

"Let us overcome our differences and work together, respecting our diversity, to lay the foundations for a new social, democratic and European contract. Let us create a stronger Europe," he urged.

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen sent similar messages of unity and collaboration.

"Greece, Europe, Democracy, Freedom," Michel said in Greek closing his address here.

"Stronger together," von der Leyen added in Greek at the end of a recorded message for the event.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)