Over 620 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered across China

Xinhua) 14:59, May 31, 2021

People take COVID-19 vaccines at the temporary vaccination site at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, May 29, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Nearly 621 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across China as of Saturday, the National Health Commission said Sunday.

