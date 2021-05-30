Languages

Sunday, May 30, 2021

Three expressways in Xiong'an open to traffic

(Xinhua) 10:48, May 30, 2021
Three expressways in Xiong'an open to traffic

Aerial photo taken on May 26, 2021 shows the Xiong'an North service area of the new route of Rongcheng-Wuhai expressway in north China's Hebei Province. The Hebei section of Beijing-Xiong'an expressway, the new route of Rongcheng-Wuhai expressway and the first phase of Beijing-Dezhou expressway opened to traffic on Saturday. (Photo by Fan Liangui/Xinhua)


