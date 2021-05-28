Home>>
Four European FMs to visit China
16:39, May 28, 2021
BEIJING, May 28 (Xinhua) -- Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, Serbian Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence Simon Coveney, and Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto will visit China from May 29 to 31, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian announced Friday.
They are visiting at the invitation of Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
