Chinese vice premier stresses schedule for carbon peak, neutrality

Xinhua) 10:55, May 28, 2021

Photo taken on Oct. 23, 2019 shows the Nanfeng wind farm in Hami, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Zhao Ge)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng has stressed efforts to accomplish the country's carbon peak and carbon neutrality goals on schedule.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks on Wednesday while presiding over the first plenary meeting of a leading group on carbon peak and carbon neutrality in Beijing.

The country's goal of peaking its carbon emissions by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 is a major strategic decision made by the CPC Central Committee, Han noted, calling for solid steps to promote the construction of ecological civilization.

Efforts should be made to guide and supervise local governments and key areas, industries and enterprises in scientifically setting goals and formulating action plans, he said.

The country, through strengthened international exchanges and cooperation, should seek the greatest common ground on global climate governance and work with the international community to protect the planet, Han said, stressing the development of green and low-carbon production and lifestyles.

The vice premier highlighted targeted and operable policy measures to optimize the industrial structure, promote the adjustment of the energy structure and support research and development on green and low-carbon technologies.

Han also underscored the responsibilities of local authorities and the leading role of state-owned enterprises in achieving the carbon peak goal.

