China to formulate action plan for peaking carbon dioxide emissions before 2030: key meeting

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will seize time to formulate an action plan for peaking carbon dioxide emissions before 2030, a key meeting said.

The country will support areas with favorable conditions to peak the emissions ahead of schedule, according to a statement released after the country's annual Central Economic Work Conference that concluded Friday in Beijing.

China has previously announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The country will accelerate the adjustment and optimization of industrial and energy structure, take action to see that coal consumption reach its peak as soon as possible, and vigorously develop new energy, the meeting said.

Efforts should be made to speed up the establishment of national markets for carbon emission and energy use permit trading.

China will continue to fight the tough battle against pollution, create synergy between pollution prevention and carbon dioxide emission reduction, as well as carry out large-scale afforestation, according to the meeting.