Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Dec 19, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China to formulate action plan for peaking carbon dioxide emissions before 2030: key meeting

(Xinhua)    09:50, December 19, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- China will seize time to formulate an action plan for peaking carbon dioxide emissions before 2030, a key meeting said.

The country will support areas with favorable conditions to peak the emissions ahead of schedule, according to a statement released after the country's annual Central Economic Work Conference that concluded Friday in Beijing.

China has previously announced that it will strive to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The country will accelerate the adjustment and optimization of industrial and energy structure, take action to see that coal consumption reach its peak as soon as possible, and vigorously develop new energy, the meeting said.

Efforts should be made to speed up the establishment of national markets for carbon emission and energy use permit trading.

China will continue to fight the tough battle against pollution, create synergy between pollution prevention and carbon dioxide emission reduction, as well as carry out large-scale afforestation, according to the meeting. 

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York