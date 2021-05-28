Home>>
Super Blood Moon lights up night skies across Asia-Pacific
(Ecns.cn) 10:54, May 28, 2021
A multi-exposured image shows a Super Blood Moon during the total lunar eclipse in Christchurch, New Zealand, May 26, 2021. (Photo by Sun Xiaotong/Xinhua)
Take a look at the rare "Super Blood Moon" lunar eclipse captured in pictures from Asia-Pacific.
A total lunar eclipse occurs when the moon passes completely through Earth's dark shadow, or umbra. During this type of eclipse, the moon will gradually get darker, taking on a rusty or blood-red color. The color is so striking that lunar eclipses are sometimes called Blood Moons.
