Chinese vice premier holds talks with French finance minister

Xinhua) 09:48, May 28, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua, who also leads the Chinese delegation in the China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), holds a conversation via video on bilateral economic and financial cooperation with French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who also serves as the leader of the French delegation to the EFD, on May 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Hu Chunhua held a conversation on bilateral economic and financial cooperation with French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire via video as invited on Thursday.

Since the beginning of this year, the two heads of state have reached a consensus on issues including strengthening bilateral cooperation, dealing with global climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic jointly, and promoting the global economic recovery, said Hu. Hu leads the Chinese delegation in the China-France High-Level Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD).

China stands ready to work with France to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state and jointly plan the key points of bilateral economic and financial cooperation in the new era, Hu said.

China is willing to work with France to actively promote local economic cooperation and expand cooperation in modern agriculture, the digital economy, and finance to inject new impetus into the economic development of the two countries, he added.

Le Maire, who also serves as the leader of the French delegation to the EFD, noted that France attaches great significance to the development of bilateral relations.

France hopes to enhance communication and coordination with China and deepen bilateral cooperation in the economy, trade and investment to promote the continuous progress of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two sides.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)