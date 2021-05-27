Mainland civilian entities offer to donate vaccines to Taiwan: spokesperson

Xinhua) 14:03, May 27, 2021

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that two mainland entities had expressed their willingness to donate COVID-19 vaccines to Taiwan to help the island cope with a spike in local infections.

"We support such efforts and will provide active assistance in this regard," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, when responding to a media query on the progress of mainland vaccine assistance for the island.

The two entities are a Shanghai-based foundation for medicine and health development and a non-profit social organization in Jiangsu Province that promotes cross-Strait cultural exchange, according to the spokesperson.

She urged Taiwan authorities to remove obstacles to vaccine deliveries as soon as possible.

