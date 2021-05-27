Engagement with China essential: British Chamber of Commerce

BEIJING, May 26 (Xinhua) -- The challenges in the China-UK relationship can only be resolved through engagement, said the British Chamber of Commerce in China (BCCC), calling for cooperation around preventing climate change, improving the business environment and other areas of common interest.

The voice came as the BCCC released its Position Paper 2021 on British Businesses in China in Beijing on Wednesday, and the analysis within the paper is drawn from the data provided in the Sentiment Survey and industry roundtables and interviews.

It is vital that China-UK travel resumes as quickly as possible in line with pandemic response measures, said St. John Moore, chair of the BCCC, adding that it is important for China to remain a vibrant international hub.

The prospects for bilateral trade are positive despite a slight decrease last year, and the BCCC is happy to see China continues to encourage regional decision-makers to source foreign investment from Britain, according to the paper.

"Climate action is another area in which effective cooperation can lead to meaningful outcomes," said Moore, "Members of the BCCC are taking concrete actions to reduce their carbon footprints in China and to promote environmental, social and governance standards."

The paper also recommends the Chinese government to expand pilot programs to liberalize cross-border capital flows as well as establish a more level playing field and optimized business environment for foreign enterprises.

The BCCC is an independent, not-for-profit membership organisation with a focus on providing advocacy, business support and networking opportunities for British businesses in China.

