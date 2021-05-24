Bangladesh politician mourns "father of hybrid rice" in China

Xinhua) 09:51, May 24, 2021

File photo taken in 1976 shows Yuan Longping (R) observing the growth of hybrid rice with his colleague Li Bihu. Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, renowned for developing the first hybrid rice strain that pulled countless people out of hunger, died of illness at 91 on Saturday. (Xinhua)

DHAKA, May 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientist Yuan Longping, renowned for developing the first hybrid rice strain that relieved countless people of hunger, died of organ failure at 91 on Saturday.

Dubbed as the "father of hybrid rice," Yuan had devoted his life to the research and development of hybrid rice, which helped not only China but also many other countries and regions including Bangladesh feed billions of their people.

"We mourn the death of Yuan Longping, a great friend of Bangladesh," said Squadron Leader (Rtd) M Sadrul Ahmed Khan, a leader of Bangladesh's ruling Awami League party, on Sunday.

"His theory and hybrid seeds had given us the Green Revolution dreamt by our Bangladeshi founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman."

He believes that developing and strengthening Yuan's hybrid rice research such as saline water-tolerant rice strains can significantly contribute to ensuring food security in Bangladesh.

Khan said Yuan's hybrid rice immensely helped Bangladesh achieve food sufficiency.

So far, he said, 160 Chinese varieties of rice are registered in Bangladesh, with an annual acreage of 900,000 acres.

"China is the largest hybrid rice seeds exporter to Bangladesh. China has also brought advanced seed production technology," Khan said.

(Web editor: Meng Bin, Hongyu)