China to tighten crackdown on organized crimes, gangs

Xinhua) 14:42, May 21, 2021

BEIJING, May 20 (Xinhua) -- China will stringently crack down on organized crimes and gangs on a regular basis and maintain a tough stance against such illegal activities, according to recent guidelines issued by central authorities.

The guidelines, issued by the general offices of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council, are expected to act as effective deterrents with intensified efforts.

The guidelines urged the establishment and improvement of mechanisms in various aspects including prevention and regulation, rewards for tip-offs, law-based punishment, and supervision.

Priorities should be given to major sectors such as finance, project contracting, transportation and information network, said the guidelines, calling for efforts to address the problems at the roots.

The use of big data, cloud computing, among other new technologies, for analyzing new trends of organized crimes, have been highlighted in the guidelines.

Efforts against organized crimes should be integrated with the overall planning for economic and social development, the guidelines added.

The guidelines put in place an accountability system where senior officials in the localities are required to take proactive measures against organized crimes and support law enforcement operations.

The guidelines also attach importance to public participation and oversight.

Drawn up in April last year, the guidelines were finalized after taking into account opinions of relevant departments.

