China intensifies crackdown on child pornography

Xinhua) 14:19, May 07, 2021

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security has vowed to intensify crackdown on the spread of pornographic content online, especially crimes related to child pornography.

Public security authorities nationwide will continue to fight against the distribution of pornography through short video, livestreaming, social media and online gaming platforms, the ministry told a press conference in Beijing on Friday.

According to the ministry, Chinese police have apprehended more than 700 suspects in over 600 cases involving pornography and publication of such illegal contents since the start of the year. E

