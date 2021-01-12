Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Jan 12, 2021
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Former Inner Mongolia senior political advisor indicted for graft

(Xinhua)    16:24, January 12, 2021

JINAN, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- Ma Ming, former vice chairman of the Inner Mongolia regional committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, has been indicted on suspicion of accepting bribes, the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said on Tuesday.

Ma's case has been investigated by the National Supervisory Commission. Upon the designation of the SPP, a procuratorate in the city of Zibo, Shandong Province, reviewed the case and filed it in the city's Intermediate People's Court.

Prosecutors accused Ma of taking advantage of his multiple posts in Jilin and Inner Mongolia to seek benefits for others, illegally accepting vast amounts of money and gifts in return.

The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the opinions of the defense counsel.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York