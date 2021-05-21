Home>>
92 reincarnated Living Buddhas identified, approved by 2020: white paper
(Xinhua) 13:32, May 21, 2021
BEIJING, May 21 (Xinhua) -- By 2020, 92 reincarnated Living Buddhas had been identified and approved through traditional religious rituals and historical conventions, said a white paper issued Friday by China's State Council Information Office.
Traditional religious activities are carried out regularly in accordance with the law and examination on scriptures and subsequent promotion in academic degrees are also held in monasteries on a regular basis, said the white paper titled "Tibet Since 1951: Liberation, Development and Prosperity."
