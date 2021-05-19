Buddhist Association of China hosts meeting on cooperation in Lancang-Mekong region

Xinhua) 10:08, May 19, 2021

BEIJING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Buddhist Association of China Tuesday hosted a meeting to discuss cooperation among Buddhist communities in the Lancang-Mekong region in combating COVID-19 and promote their contributions to the public undertakings for people's livelihood.

The meeting was held in the run-up to mark the upcoming birth anniversary of the Buddha this year.

The event was attended by China's Buddhist masters and experts in-person and representatives of Buddhist communities from Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, and Cambodia online.

Since ancient times, there has been a close relationship between Buddhism of all countries in the region, and China and Buddhist communities of other countries in the region have continued to write new chapters of friendship through exchanges and cooperation, said Master Yanjue, head of the Buddhist Association of China.

In particular, they have cared for and supported each other in their common fight against the pandemic, said Master Yanjue.

The Buddhist Association of China will make further efforts to enhance exchanges, communication, and cooperation with Buddhist communities in the region; expand international cooperation in fighting the pandemic; and make contributions to regional and world peace, and the global fight against the pandemic, he added.

Attendees stressed the significance of cooperation and called for solidarity and cooperation among all countries in fighting against the pandemic and striving for the common peace of humanity.

