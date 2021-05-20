Buddhist Association of China observes Buddha's birth anniversary

Xinhua) 10:39, May 20, 2021

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- The Buddhist Association of China on Wednesday hosted a commemorative event to observe this year's birth anniversary of the Buddha at Guangji Temple in Beijing.

The participants at the event included representatives from China's major Buddhist communities, envoys to China from countries such as Cambodia, the Republic of Korea, Laos, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Vietnam, as well as other guests and members of the public.

Inheriting the spiritual legacy of the Buddha, generations of Buddhists have contributed their efforts to the exchange and progress of human civilizations, said Master Yanjue, head of the Buddhist Association of China, in his speech.

Confronted with the global pandemic, Chinese and overseas Buddhist communities have helped and supported each other, while Buddhists from different countries and regions have joined together in the fight against the epidemic, Master Yanjue said.

It is the common duty of Buddhists in contemporary times to promote the well-being and alleviate the misery of humankind, advance the peaceful relationship and win-win cooperation among different countries across the world, and contribute to the construction of a community with a shared future for humanity, he added.

During the event, Buddhist masters from different schools prayed together for the end of the pandemic, as well as for people's happiness and world peace.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)