U.S. senator's China threat rhetoric completely unfounded

Xinhua) 16:21, May 20, 2021

WASHINGTON, May 20 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Senator Mitt Romney's opinion essay "We ignore China's rise at our own peril" is a marker of "exaggerated and dangerous fearmongering," the Washington Post said in an opinion essay.

"That China represents an existential threat -- a threat to the literal existence of the United States -- is completely unfounded," the article said.

Romney's rhetoric is disturbing especially at a time of prevalent anti-Asian sentiment in the United States. His false comparison of China to an "infection" and China replacing America claims could imperil the safety of Asian Americans and foreign nationals, the essay said.

The United States should hold dialogue with China to prevent conflict and promote cooperation on shared interests, and pursue a pragmatic strategy that does not seek to stifle China's growth.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)