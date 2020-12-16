China calls for strengthening ties after electoral college affirms Biden's victory

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States should strengthen dialogue and communication to advance the healthy and steady development of bilateral ties, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query on the confirmed results of the U.S. presidential election, as Joe Biden officially surpassed 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the White House after Monday's Electoral College vote.

"China has noticed the election results," Wang said, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping had sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden on Nov. 25 on his election as U.S. president.

Wang called on the two sides to uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation and manage differences, so as to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral ties.