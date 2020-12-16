Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Dec 16, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China calls for strengthening ties after electoral college affirms Biden's victory

(Xinhua)    08:42, December 16, 2020

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China and the United States should strengthen dialogue and communication to advance the healthy and steady development of bilateral ties, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Tuesday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a query on the confirmed results of the U.S. presidential election, as Joe Biden officially surpassed 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the White House after Monday's Electoral College vote.

"China has noticed the election results," Wang said, adding that Chinese President Xi Jinping had sent a congratulatory message to Joe Biden on Nov. 25 on his election as U.S. president.

Wang called on the two sides to uphold the spirit of non-conflict, non-confrontation, mutual respect and win-win cooperation, focus on cooperation and manage differences, so as to promote the sound and steady development of bilateral ties.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Meng Bin, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York