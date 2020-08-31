BEIJING, Aug. 31 (Xinhua) -- Political party leaders from around the world have firmly opposed some U.S. politicians' smear against China, and objected to their interference in China's internal affairs and severe undermining of China-U.S. relations.

In their messages sent recently to the International Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, they called on all parties to strengthen communication and cooperation, and jointly safeguard world peace, stability and development.

Iran's Islamic Coalition Party said in a message that attacks on China by some U.S. politicians are groundless, which are obviously intended to divert the U.S. public dissatisfaction with and pressure on the government.

China has repeatedly and explicitly stated its position to the international community, and shown through concrete actions that China has always been a builder of world peace, contributor to global development and defender of the international order, the party noted, adding that the anti-China rhetoric of U.S. politicians will make the Chinese people more united and more cooperative with the people of the world.

Cevdet Yilmaz, deputy chairman of Turkey's ruling Justice and Development Party, said the COVID-19 pandemic has posed a grave challenge to the world, which requires the international community to find a solution together.

Turkey appreciates China's efforts to achieve global stability and prosperity, closely follows the current development of China-U.S. relations, and hopes that the two sides can resolve relevant differences through peaceful and constructive dialogues, he said.

Gennady Zyuganov, chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, said the COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating economic and social problems in many countries around the world.

The U.S. administration is resorting to the same trick again, trying to solve its own problems with an aggressive foreign policy. The United States has taken various measures to suppress China, but such attempts have failed one after another, said Zyuganov.

Vojtech Filip, leader of the Communist Party of Bohemia and Moravia and also the first deputy speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of the Czech Republic, expressed his strong disapproval of the U.S. acts that politically attack China and cripple regional peace and stability.

Presently the COVID-19 pandemic continues raging worldwide, considerably threatening the humankind's life and safety as well as global economic development, Filip noted, calling on all the countries to work together to safeguard peace and security, uphold international trade rules, respect the authority of international laws and build equal and win-win international relations.

Ivona Ladjevac, head of the center for the Belt and Road Initiative at the Institute of International Politics and Economics in Serbia, said that the U.S. plan to block WeChat and TikTok was to put its selfish political interests prior to market principles on the pretext of national security threat.

This act harms others without benefiting itself, Ladjevac said, adding that it will backfire on the United States at last.