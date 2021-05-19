Mexico apologizes to Chinese community for wrongs committed during revolution

MEXICO CITY, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The Mexican government has apologized to the Chinese community for injustices and wrongdoings committed during the upheaval of the Mexican Revolution in early 20th century.

During a solemn ceremony titled "Appeal for forgiveness for offences against the Chinese community in Mexico" early Monday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador lamented the massacre of 303 Chinese people by revolutionary troops in 1911 in the country's northern Coahuila state.

Condemning the crime as motivated by "racial hatred," Lopez Obrador said "violence and war must be avoided by all means" in his speech in the city of Torreon where the tragedy occurred.

As part of the ceremony, Lopez Obrador symbolically presented "the tree of life" to Chinese Ambassador to Mexico Zhu Qingqiao.

In his speech, Zhu said that a review of history leads to a deeper appreciation of the friendship between China and Mexico so as to forge a more promising future.

He also highlighted the two country's joint efforts in combating COVID-19, which he said have left a strong imprint on the history of relations between China and Mexico.

The ceremony was also attended by prominent Mexicans of Chinese descent and local Mexican politicians.

Sergio Ley, a Mexican businessman and diplomat of Chinese ancestry, said China and Mexico share similarities and opportunities to promote global justice and equality, fight poverty, champion fair trade between nations, combat climate change and advocate the rights of migrants.

Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme warned that xenophobia, discrimination and racism are scourges that erode the social fabric.

Many Chinese emigrated to Mexico in the 1900s. The killings of Chinese occurred during the chaotic period of the 1910 Mexican Revolution after revolutionary troops overran Torreon.

