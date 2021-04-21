Mexico kicks off COVID-19 immunization of teachers with Chinese CanSino vaccine

Xinhua) 08:32, April 21, 2021

MEXICO CITY, April 20 (Xinhua) -- Mexico launched its immunization plan against COVID-19 for teachers and other educational personnel in five states on Tuesday with vaccines from Chinese pharmaceutical firm CanSino, after announcing the return to in-person classes in some states in two weeks.

Federal and state health authorities started the immunization program for educational staff in the states of Coahuila, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Chiapas.

Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell detailed during a press conference that 529,989 teachers are expected to be immunized in these states, both in private and public schools from elementary to university levels, with a gradual extension to other states.

The Mexican government plans to inoculate the more than 3 million people in the education sector with CanSino vaccines, which only require one dose, according to Lopez-Gatell, who added that with that, "we plan to return to classes" in May.

Over 14.5 million people had been vaccinated in Mexico as of Monday, mostly people over 60 years old and medical personnel, while more than 18.8 million vaccines have been distributed, according Lopez-Gatell's report.

Non-essential activities, including academic activities at all levels, have been suspended in the country since March of last year. With the vaccination campaign, the plan is to return to the classroom this year.

As of Monday, Mexico had accumulated more than 2.3 million COVID-19 cases and over 212,000 deaths from the disease.

