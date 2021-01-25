Mexican president tests positive for COVID-19

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Sunday, adding that his symptoms were mild and that he was receiving medical treatment.

"I regret to inform you that I am infected with Covid-19. The symptoms are mild but I am already undergoing medical treatment," the 67-year-old said in a message on social media. "As always, I am optimistic."

Lopez Obrador said that he would continue to work from the presidential palace and delegated the interior ministry to represent him this week at his daily news conference.