Six people killed in small plane crash in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Xinhua) -- At least six people were killed after a small plane crashed near the Del Norte International Airport in the northern state of Nuevo Leon in Mexico, state civil protection authorities confirmed on Thursday.

The plane, with the six people on board, crashed into the inside of a transportation company in the municipality of Cienega de Flores.

Civil Protection Director Miguel Angel Perales told the press that among the deceased were three men and three women.

The aircraft was a 1972 Piper PA-32 Cherokee Six, with a U.S. registration number bound for Laredo, Texas.

Perales also noted, "There is a wounded person from the transport line. He was a tractor-trailer operator who was inside one of the tractors that was hit by the plane. The wounded person is in stable condition."

