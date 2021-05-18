China backs ROK's call for int'l organizations to cooperate on Fukushima issue

Xinhua) 10:32, May 18, 2021

BEIJING, May 17 (Xinhua) -- China supports the Republic of Korea (ROK) in calling on the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to work with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to ensure the safe disposal of the contaminated Fukushima nuclear wastewater, said a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Monday.

A senior official of ROK's Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries condemned Japan for making its discharge decision "without processes for sufficient consultation and understanding from its closest country," and requested the IMO to review ways to cooperate with the IAEA to ensure the contaminated water can be disposed of through a method acceptable to the international community.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a press briefing that China understood and supported the ROK's request, urging the Japanese government not to discharge contaminated water into the ocean until it reaches a consensus with stakeholders and international institutions.

Noting that Japan has not responded clearly to the serious concerns of the international community, Zhao said Tokyo's decision is neither responsible nor transparent.

"Japan is only pursuing its own self-interest, and is leaving endless troubles for the international community and future generations," Zhao said.

