DPP disregards Taiwan people's well-being for its ambiguity on Japan nuclear wastewater dumping: mainland

Xinhua) 11:02, April 21, 2021

File photo taken on Oct. 12, 2017 shows huge tanks that store contaminated radioactive wastewater in Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, April 20 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Tuesday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for being vague about Japan's decision to dump radioactive wastewater into the sea.

Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said some people of the DPP even came out to defend Japan's wrong decision.

Such moves have fully exposed the DPP's pursuit of selfish political gains in disregard of people's livelihood and well-being, which has caused strong dissatisfaction among people on the island, Ma added.

