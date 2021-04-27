Commentary: Chernobyl disaster, a contemporary reminder

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- On April 26, 1986, the reactor core of the nuclear power plant at Chernobyl began to melt, setting into motion one of the greatest nuclear disasters in human history.

Thirty-five years later, the aftershock of the Chernobyl nuclear accident remains sobering.

The Chernobyl disaster serves as a reminder that nuclear leakage is a tragedy for all humankind, and the peaceful and safe use of nuclear energy allows no room for negligence.

The Chernobyl nuclear accident directly contaminated an area of more than 60,000 square kilometers, and exposed more than 3.2 million people to dangerous levels of radiation.

Handling the aftermath of the accident has been long and costly, including monitoring nuclear radiation levels, cleaning contaminated soil, and offering rehabilitation for people exposed to radiation.

Sadly, 25 years after the Chernobyl disaster, Japan's Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant suffered a catastrophic nuclear accident.

The Chernobyl disaster also serves as a reminder that it is the responsibility of relevant parties to respond to a nuclear accident in a timely and appropriate manner.

After the Fukushima accident, Japan did not take timely and proper measures, letting nuclear fuel continue to seep deep into the soil.

Tokyo Electric Power Company repeatedly concealed and falsified relevant information. The Japanese government, on the other hand, has decided to release contaminated water into the sea before exhausting all safe ways of disposal without sufficient consultation with neighboring countries and international organizations.

What the Japanese side has done harms the interests of others and itself, and invites numerous troubles in the future.

Moreover, the Chernobyl disaster serves as a reminder that it is critical to stay vigilant about Western double standards and the lies fabricated by some Western countries and media.

While provoking strong criticism at home and abroad, Japan's decision to release contaminated water into the sea was publicly backed by the United States. Some Western media either kept silent or downplayed this issue.

Such acts of double standards are burying the truth for lies and shifting Japan's crisis to the entire world.

Thirty-five years after the Chernobyl disaster, humanity must learn from the tragedy of history, and respond to Japan's decision to dump contaminated nuclear plant water into the ocean.

May the Chernobyl disaster never be repeated, and may mankind work with responsibility and courage to protect our planet.

