Serie A soccer match: Fiorentina vs. Napoli

Xinhua) 14:37, May 17, 2021

Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne kicks a penalty shot during a Serie A soccer match between Fiorentina and Napoli in Florence, Italy, May 16, 2021. (Str/Xinhua)

