Success of Biden's China policy also depends on how U.S. changes: U.S. expert
WASHINGTON, May 17 (Xinhua) -- The success of U.S. President Joe Biden's China policy also depends on how the United States changes, said Joseph S. Nye, a well-known U.S. expert.
In an article published recently on the website of Project Syndicate, Nye called the U.S.-China relationship a "cooperative rivalry", in which, he said, "the terms of competition will require equal attention to both sides of oxymoron."
A key to gauging "the success of Biden's China policy will be whether the two powers can cooperate in producing global public goods", when competing in other areas, he said.
On issues like climate change and pandemics, success will need the bilateral cooperation, he said, adding the United States "cannot solve these problems alone, because greenhouse gases and viruses do not respect borders or respond to military force."
