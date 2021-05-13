Home>>
China, U.S. should address concerns through dialogue, consultation: commerce ministry
(Xinhua) 16:39, May 13, 2021
BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Thursday stressed that China and the United States should address each other's reasonable concerns through dialogue and consultation on the basis of mutual respect and equality.
Gao Feng, spokesperson for the ministry, made the remarks at a press conference when asked to comment on U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai's recent expression of expectations to meet Chinese trade officials in the near term.
The essence of economic and trade relations between China and the U.S. is mutual benefit, Gao said.
"China's stance on tariff issues is very clear. Imposing additional tariff measures unilaterally is not beneficial to China, the United States or the whole world," he said.
