China urges U.S. to stop suppressing Chinese enterprises

Xinhua) 10:24, May 14, 2021

The logo of TikTok is displayed on the screen of a smartphone on a computer screen background in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Aug. 3, 2020. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

BEIJING, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China urges the United States to stop suppressing and smearing Chinese enterprises and treat Chinese companies in a fair, just, and non-discriminatory manner, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Thursday.

Hua made the remarks when asked for comment on the U.S. government's prolonging of an administrative order.

The order forbids U.S. companies from using telecommunication equipment made by enterprises that are allegedly a threat to U.S. national security.

Hua said that the United States continuously slandered and smeared Huawei and other Chinese telecommunication enterprises but has, so far, failed to provide any evidence.

So-called "national security" is just a poor excuse the United States uses for its national bullying of Chinese high-tech enterprises, Hua said.

She pointed out it is the United States itself that has frequently exposed itself to eavesdropping scandals, such as "Prism Gate" and the "Irritant Horn" Project.

"The United States doesn't even spare its allies, an act that demonstrates that the United States is the real hacker and eavesdropping empire," said Hua. She added that it is not reliable or credible of the United States, but "shameful and dirty."

Hua said the U.S. suppression of Chinese enterprises denies the market economy principles and free trade rules that the United States has always advertised.

This practice not only harms the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies but also harms U.S. companies. It also disturbs technological communications and trade exchanges between the two countries and globally and damages global industrial and supply chains.

She urged the Unites States to correct its mistakes immediately, stop slandering China, and cease suppressing Chinese companies.

The Chinese government will continue to take necessary measures to safeguard Chinese companies' legitimate rights and interests, Hua said.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)