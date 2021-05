Video: We Are China

Highlights of 2021 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup

Xinhua) 09:46, May 16, 2021

Japan's Kajihara Yumi (L) competes during the women's omnium at the 2021 UCI Track Cycling Nations Cup in Hong Kong, south China, May 15, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Shen)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)