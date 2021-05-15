CDC data show racial, ethnic disparities in COVID-19 vaccination in U.S.: media

Xinhua) 16:02, May 15, 2021

WASHINGTON, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed that there are significant racial and ethnic disparities in COVID-19 vaccination in the country.

Vaccination rates among Black, Hispanic and Asian people are lower than those for the number of White people, and "these groups represent a smaller share of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 than their share of the U.S. population overall," CNN reported on Thursday.

Black people, accounting for 12.4 percent of the U.S. population, represent 8.5 percent of those fully vaccinated, and Hispanic people, making up 17 percent of the country's total population, make up 11 percent of those fully vaccinated.

The gap among Asian people is smaller, making up 5.3 percent of those fully vaccinated against 5.8 percent of the population, according to the CDC data.

White people account for 61.2 percent of the U.S. population but 65.8 percent of those fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the data showed.

