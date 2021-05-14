Huawei launches job recruitment program for Kenyan graduates

Xinhua

Photo taken on Sept. 3, 2020 shows a view of the booth of Huawei during the 2020 IFA fair in Berlin, capital of Germany. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

NAIROBI, May 13 (Xinhua) -- China's telecommunication giant Huawei Technologies on Wednesday announced the launch of a program to facilitate recruitment for jobs and internship targeting Kenyan university students.

More than 30 jobs and internship opportunities will be available to local youth with advanced training in ICT under the program that is also supported by China Telecom, one of China's three largest telecom operators.

Joe Mucheru, cabinet secretary in the Ministry of ICT, Innovations and Youth Affairs, hailed collaboration with Huawei to boost digital skills among Kenyan youth and hasten realization of the country's quest to become a knowledge economy powerhouse.

"With programs such as Huawei ICT Academy and Huawei management trainee program, the ICT local talent and broader ecosystem will be boosted," said Mucheru.

The jobs and internship recruitment program for Kenyan graduates was launched at Huawei Job Fair that was held virtually on Wednesday and was graced by senior government officials, industry executives and scholars.

Potential employers will advertise vacancies to a pool of highly qualified ICT graduates under the innovative public-private partnership model that is expected to revitalize Kenya's digital economy.

Will Meng, CEO of Huawei Kenya, said that improving the digital skills of Kenyan youth is key to prepare them adequately for future jobs besides enhancing their contribution to the country's socio-economic transformation.

"With the evolving technology we need to make sure as employers, we keep transferring skills to lecturers and students, so they are prepared for these jobs," said Meng.

He said Huawei has rallied behind Kenya's digital economy blueprint whose core pillars include e-government and technology driven commerce.

Johnson Kinyua, dean of Students Office at the University of Nairobi, said that career and internship opportunities are key to improving competence and visibility of ICT graduates.

