"Huawei Carrier Congress 2021" kicks off to bolster Bangladesh's digital growth

Xinhua) 16:27, April 30, 2021

DHAKA, April 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has started a special event titled "Huawei Carrier Congress 2021" in Bangladesh with industry stakeholders from the country and elsewhere in the South Asia region.

The event was virtually inaugurated Thursday by Mustafa Jabbar, Bangladeshi minister of Posts and Telecommunications.

The congress which will last until almost the end of May aims to exchange views about technology trends and other aspects that may influence the tech world in the coming days.

Various MNOs (mobile network operators), including the telecom operators, partners, regulators, think-tanks, academia, from Bangladesh, Bhutan, and Nepal are expected to join this event in the next few days virtually, and also physically while maintaining precautions for COVID-19, a Huawei statement said.

As a global provider of ICT infrastructure, Huawei says it is committed to helping the industry expand the boundaries of their business and look for new paths that will ensure growth.

To explore these opportunities and more, Huawei said the event has been arranged where participants and discussants will exchange views about technology trends and business solutions.

In his speech as the chief guest, Bangladeshi Minister Mustafa Jabbar said they have established telecom industry as a significant sector of the country.

"And now we are relishing the outcomes of the direction we took."

In his welcome speech, Edward Zhou, vice president of Huawei's Global Public Affairs, said, "Bangladesh has our sincere commitment with our utmost capabilities and dedication to the digital journey of this country.

About the event, he said, "Huawei Carrier Congress will be showcasing almost all the latest solutions and ways of digital transformation around the globe and intensify the growth opportunity of ICT in Bangladesh.

"It can work as a bridge for collaborative and common understanding among the regulator, operators, and other business industry players."

Inspired by the theme "Lighting up the Future," the event will shed light on issues related to intelligent networks, the foundation for digital services, among others.

