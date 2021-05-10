Huawei 5GtoB solution aims at 1,000 smart factories

Photo taken on April 1, 2019 shows the booth of Chinese tech company Huawei at Hanover Fair 2019 in Hanover, Germany. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

SHENZHEN, May 10 (Xinhua) -- Chinese telecoms giant Huawei announced Saturday an action plan to "light up" 1,000 smart factories with its 5GtoB solution, in a bid to accelerate China's industrialization process.

"After more than two years of practice, 5GtoB has solved many breakpoints in technology and industrial ecology," said Ryan Ding, Huawei's executive director and president of its carrier business group. "We will transform some of the model sites into models that can be replicated on a large scale. We will cooperate with our partners in the entire industrial chain to light up 1,000 5G smart factories."

Ding said earlier that building on its experience in connectivity, computing, and industry digitalization, Huawei has worked with operators and other industry partners to develop the 5GtoB solution, which is a one-stop solution that covers sales, operations and services.

China has attached great importance to the development of its "5G+ Industrial Internet" strategy, which has been mentioned in the work report of the central government for four consecutive years.

According to the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, China has more than 1,100 "5G+ Industrial Internet" projects under construction, covering 22 industries, including cement, automobiles, petrochemical, steel, mining and oil fields.

