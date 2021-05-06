Embassy spokesperson regrets India's denial of Chinese telecom companies to conduct 5G trials

Xinhua) 13:47, May 06, 2021

NEW DELHI, May 5 (Xinhua) -- A spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India on Wednesday expressed concern and regret that Chinese telecommunications companies have not been permitted to conduct 5G trials with Indian telecom service providers.

In response to a media query on a notification issued Tuesday by India's Department of Telecommunications, Counselor Wang Xiaojian said "We noted relevant notification, and express concern and regret that Chinese telecommunications companies have not been permitted to conduct 5G trials with Indian telecom service providers in India."

The spokesperson said relevant Chinese companies have been operating in India for years, providing mass job opportunities and making contributions to India's infrastructure construction in telecommunications.

"To exclude Chinese telecommunications companies from the trials will not only harm their legitimate rights and interests, but also hinder the improvement of the Indian business environment, which is not conducive to the innovation and development of related Indian industries," Wang said.

"The Chinese side hopes that India could do more to enhance mutual trust and cooperation between the two countries, and provide an open, fair, just, and non-discriminatory investment and business environment for market entities from all countries, including China, to operate and invest in India," he said.

