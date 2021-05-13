Emperor Qinshihuang's chariots and horses moved to new home

Photo taken on May 12, 2021, shows the original look of the chariot belonged to China's first emperor Qinshihuang of the Qin Dynasty(221-206 BC). (Photo/China News Service)

A newly built museum designed to exhibit the bronze chariots and horses excavated from the emperor's mausoleum will open to the public in Xi'an, Shaanxi Province, on May 18. The artifacts had been moved there by Wednesday.

The new museum is just 240 meters from the chariot excavation site. Two sets of chariots and horses were unearthed in December 1980 by an archaeological team from the Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum.

