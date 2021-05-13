Spanish La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad

Xinhua) 10:33, May 13, 2021

Atletico's Mario Hermoso (L) vies with Real Sociedad's Joseba Zaldua during the Spanish La Liga football match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, on May 12, 2021. (Photo by Edward F. Peters/Xinhua)

