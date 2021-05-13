Home>>
Spanish La Liga: Atletico Madrid vs. Real Sociedad
(Xinhua) 10:33, May 13, 2021
Atletico's Mario Hermoso (L) vies with Real Sociedad's Joseba Zaldua during the Spanish La Liga football match between Atletico Madrid and Real Sociedad in Madrid, Spain, on May 12, 2021. (Photo by Edward F. Peters/Xinhua)
